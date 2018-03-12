“I wandered into one of these places maybe ten years ago and something about it stuck with me,” said writer/director Andrew Bujalski when he stopped by Deadline’s Studio at SXSW to talk about the origins of his sports bar comedy, Support The Girls. “It was so peculiar and so uniquely American to take something that’s a little bit raunchy but wrap it in so much comfort.”

The pic follows Lisa Conroy who is the last person you’d expect to find in a highway-side “sports bar with curves,”–but as general manager at Double Whammies, she’s come to love the place and its customers. An incurable den mother, she nurtures and protects her girls fiercely–but over the course of one trying day, her optimism is battered from every direction

Bujalski was joined by the film’s stars Regina Hall, Haley Lu Richardson, James Le Gros, Dylan Gelula, and AJ Michalkasu.

“We were really getting to show the story of the people behind the image,” said Hall. “We were really focusing on who these people are and the sports bar with curves became a backdrop for these amazing group of young women and not so young woman. That part was really really wonderful to explore.”

Just before its SXSW premiere, the film was picked up by Magnolia Pictures, who will release it sometime this year.

Check out the rest of the conversation above.

The Deadline Studio at SXSW 2018 is presented by MoviePass.