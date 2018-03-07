Magnolia Pictures has acquired North American rights to Support the Girls, the comedy from Computer Chess writer-director Andrew Bujalski. The deal comes as the pic readies for its world premiere Friday in the Narrative Spotlight section at SXSW. Magnolia, which released Bujalski’s 2015 pic Results, will releases Support the Girls later this year.

Regina Hall stars as a restaurant manager at the Double Whammies sports bar who may not love her job but loves her employees like family. Haley Lu Richardson and Shayna McHayle co-star alongside Brooklyn Decker, Jana Kramer, James Le Gros, Dylan Gelula, AJ Michalka and Lea DeLaria.

Houston King and Sam Slater produced, and Jonathan Fryd, Scott Carmel, David Bernon, Susan Kirr and Paul Bernon are executive producers. The deal was negotiated by Magnolia SVP Acquisitions John Von Thaden with ICM Partners on behalf of the filmmakers.

SXSW kicks off Friday.