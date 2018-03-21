The cast and creatives of the CW’s Supernatural made their way to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood for PaleyFest 2018. Before they stepped on stage for a panel discussion led by Entertainment Weekly’s Samantha Highfill, the audience members were treated to a world premiere screening of Scoobynatural, the upcoming animated Supernatural and Scooby-Doo crossover episode.

Sitting onstage were Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, Alexander Calvert, along with Exec Producers and Showrunners Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb as well as EPs Eugenie Ross-Leming and Brad Buckner.

While there was no official word on the future of the long-running series, currently in its 13th season, Singer hinted at a strong possibility that a season 14 renewal announcement was on the horizon. When asked about the introduction of The Big Empty episode, which led to Collins playing an alternate version of his character, and the possibility of revisiting, Singer responded, “we might visit it next year. We’re talking about it.” This made the crowd erupt in cheers.

Also suggesting more seasons to come, when Singer was asked about casting Calvert in the role of Jack, a new addition to this season, he said, “we knew it was going to be a season long and maybe more,” when referring to the part of Jack.

A season 14 renewal would come as no surprise as the series continues to be a sturdy ratings performer — linearly and digitally– for the network. CW President Mark Pedowitz has stated that the show will carry on as long as Padalecki and Ackles want to do it. Judging from the exchange of adoration and gratitude for each other and the show during today’s talk (“There are many reasons why I still truly enjoy doing this show,” said Ackles), it doesn’t seem like the guys are ready to hang up their hats just yet.

Season 14 aside, the stars offered some tidbits on what’s to come as the current season wraps May 3.

“Sam is okay,” Padalecki assured fans. “I think Sam has a problem where he focuses on his failures… it has been part of the archetype all along.” He expounded, “we see Sam go to the nth degree this season and really give it all he’s got to try to make the world a better place.”

“Dean was certainly out of sorts in the beginning. There was a lot of loss in his life and he was at a loss. He didn’t quite know which road to take,” said Ackles about his characters lack of motivation. “Luckily he’s not alone and has his brother to pick him up when he’s down…As we get closer to the end of the season we’ll see Dean step up in a big way.”

Supernatural airs Thursdays on the CW.