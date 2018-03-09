EXCLUSIVE: Summer 03 is having its world premiere at SXSW on Saturday afternoon at the Stateside Theatre in the Narrative Feature Competition section. The pic serves as the the debut feature film from writer-director Becca Gleason.

Her comedy’s plot revolves around Jamie (Joey King), whose grandmother on her deathbed leaves her with two pieces of information: one involves a baptism, the other a blowjob. It sets Jamie and her family on an emotional roller coaster ride while she falls for the wrong guy at the wrong time. Andrea Savage, Paul Scheer, Jack Kilmer, Erin Darke, Stephen Ruffin, Kelly Lamor Wilson, Logan Medina and June Squibb co-star.

Alexandre Dauman and Eyal Rimmon are producers, and Gideon Tadmor and Jim Kaufman exec produced. ICM Partners and UTA are co-repping the pic in Austin.

SXSW begins tomorrow and runs through March 17.

Check out the clip above.