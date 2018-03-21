Suits continues to beef up its ranks as it prepares to bid farewell to two original cast members. One of Suits’ longest recurring cast members, Amanda Schull, who plays fan favorite Katrina Bennett, has been promoted to a series regular for the USA Network legal drama’s recently ordered eighth season.

Schull is one of of three new additions to Suits‘ series regular cast for Season 8, which will not feature Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle. She joins Dulé Hill, who was promoted after recurring in the current seventh season, and Suits newcomer Katherine Heigl. Schull also joins returning Suits original cast members Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen) and Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt). The eighth season begins production in April in Toronto, with premiere slated for later this year on USA.

USA

Schull, who made her Suits debut during the show’s second season and has appeared in 22 episodes as Katrina Bennett, Louis Litt’s former associate who has returned to the firm as a junior partner. Her promotion comes just as Schull has become available for a new series regular role after starring on Syfy’s 12 Monkeys, which will air its fourth and final season this summer.

“Amanda Schull and Katrina Bennett have been a part of the Suits extended family for years and I am very excited to welcome them both into our immediate family,” said Suits creator and executive producer Aaron Korsh. “Katrina will continue her journey on the road to senior partnership while learning some hard new lessons throughout the course of the season.”

From Universal Cable Productions, Suits is executive produced by Korsh as well as Doug Liman, David Bartis and Gene Klein of Hypnotic and Genevieve Sparling, Ethan Drogin and Christopher Misiano.

One Tree Hill and Pretty Little Liars alumna Schull also stars in Hallmark Channel’s new original movie Love, Once, and Always and recently starred opposite Milo Ventimiglia in the film Devil’s Gate.” Schull is repped by Innovative Artists and Sweeney Entertainment.