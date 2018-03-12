Stuart Ford has set former IM Global executive and Oscar-winning producer Greg Shapiro (The Hurt Locker) as Head Of Film at new content company AGC Studios. The move was rumored in industry circles and was hinted at by Ford last month in his exclusive interview with Deadline about his new company.

AGC Studios

The respected Shapiro will oversee all feature film development and production activity for the Los Angeles- and London-based outfit, where Ford is AGC’s chairman and CEO. He will also be a stakeholder in the firm alongside Ford and COO Miguel Palos.

Palos was Ford’s CFO at IM Global and the smart money would be on more former IM Global staffers finding their way to AGC. Former IM Global execs who have recently moved on from Global Road include former sales president Michael Rothstein and Cristina Garza of label Mundial.

Shapiro left Global Road last month. Since September 2016 he served as President of Film Production at Ford’s international sales and production powerhouse indie IM Global. There, Shapiro produced or served as executive producer on features including Reed Morano’s international espionage thriller The Rhythm Section, from James Bond producers Eon Productions starring Blake Lively and Jude Law; Steven Knight’s noir thriller Serenity, starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jason Clarke, Diane Lane and Djimon Hounsou; Wayne Roberts’ comedy drama Richard Says Goodbye starring Johnny Depp, Danny Huston, and Rosemary De Witt; and Drake Doremus’ sci-fi romance Zoe, starring Léa Seydoux, Ewan McGregor, Theo James and Cristina Aguilera.

He won a Best Picture Oscar for Kathryn Bigelow’s 2008 drama The Hurt Locker. He was also an executive producer on Bigelow’s Zero Dark Thirty in 2012.

AGC Studios will operate as film, scripted television, unscripted television, digital and music production and global licensing platform with backing from three key investors: Latin American private asset management firm MediaNet Partners; Silicon Valley entrepreneur and CEO Greg Clark; and Middle East financier Image Nation Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, Global Road is also staffing up.

Said Ford: “Greg is one of the outstanding feature film producers in the industry today and, as I know from our time together at IM Global, also an inspirational production figurehead. His proven taste, producing know-how and talent relationships will be a huge commercial and critical asset to AGC Studios and its partners as we build our film and television business.”

Added Shapiro: “Stuart and I had a highly productive run at IM Global, and I am very proud of the films that we made and the talent relationships that we fostered. I’m certain that we can build upon and multiply that effort at AGC, as we endeavor to produce distinguished content across platforms, and provide for a protected environment for filmmakers and all of our creative partners alike.”

Shapiro’s other producing credits include Robert Redford’s The Conspirator starring James McAvoy and Robin Wright; The Rum Diary, directed by Bruce Robinson and starring Johnny Depp; The Rules of Attraction directed by Roger Avary; the Harold & Kumar comedy franchise; James Gray’s The Immigrant starring Marion Cotillard, Joaquin Phoenix and Jeremy Renner and Epix television comedy series Graves, starring Nick Nolte. He was represented in the move by Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbum Morris and Klein law firm.