Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios has bolstered its executive ranks. As expected the former IM Global chief is taking many of the respected veterans from that company to his new venture. Today’s hires are largely focused on film but TV hires will follow.

Michael Rothstein will shortly assume the role of President of Worldwide Distribution. The executive was previously President of International Sales and Distribution at IM Global and before that President of International Sales at The Weinstein Company. Bonnie Voland assumes the role of Head of Worldwide Marketing and Publicity having previously served in a similar capacity for Ford over ten years at IM Global and also worked at Buena Vista International, Island Pictures and First Look International.

Wifreddy Chiang joins as Senior Vice President Finance and Operations having had a similar gig at IM Global and previously worked as Vice President at advisory investment bank Qualia Legacy Advisors.

Cristina Garza will be Head of Latino Content at AGC where she will oversee development and production of multicultural audience facing film and television content. Garza was previously Managing Director of IM Global’s Latino sales and production subsidiary Mundial and before then head of distribution at Mexican producer/distributor Canana. Also joining is Glendon Palmer as Senior Vice President and Head of Urban Content at AGC having previously served as SVP of Development and Production at IM Global and before then was an executive at Overbrook Entertainment and in independent producer. These strands are of big importance to the company, I understand, and the slate is expected to have a diverse flavour to it.

David Schulhof has been set as Head of Music at AGC where he will oversee music driven film and TV content, music publishing and soundtrack album exploitation. Schulhof was previously President of IM Global Music and before then was a music publishing entrepreneur, private equity investor and studio exec. Next, Jed DeMoss is on board as Creative Executive at AGC having previously reported to Greg Shapiro at IM Global. Shapiro was announced this week as AGC’s Head Of Film. Also previously announced is COO Miguel Palos, formerly CFO at IM Global.

The company has also announced the opening of their London office, which will be based on Piccadilly. Heading that operation for the company is Callum Grant, who assumes the role of Senior Vice President European Acquisitions and Sales. Grant was previously VP of International Sales and Acquisitions at IM Global. Also headquartered in the London office is Samuel Hall, who assumes the role of Manager European Acquisitions and Sales and will report to Grant, having performed a similar role at IM Global.

The sole non-former IM Global executive announcement is Zach Garrett who, working out of the studio’s LA office, assumes the role of Vice President of Acquisitions having previously served as an acquisitions executive at variously EuropaCorp, Broad Green and eOne Entertainment.

Ford’s new company is backed by three strategic investors: Latin American private asset management firm MediaNet Partners; Silicon Valley entrepreneur, Symantec CEO and Fibonacci Films founder/chairman Greg Clark; and Middle East financier Image Nation Abu Dhabi. The firm will develop, produce, finance and sell features, scripted, unscripted and factual TV, digital and musical content. Ford left IM Global last summer.

I understand that another finance partner is likely to be announced soon for the firm, which wants to get in on content early and ultimately wants to be a 50/50 film and TV outfit. AGC is likely to partner with a range of content creators and distributors, including platforms and studios. I hear that the firm is already in talks with multiple studios about projects.

Ford said about the hires, “AGC Studios is tremendously fortunate to have such an armada of proven executive talent joining us from the very outset of our new company. This is a unit of longtime colleagues who are well known throughout the industry and with a team ethic that stretches back for more than a decade. Together we hope to hit the ground running and get AGC’s business off to an impressive start.”