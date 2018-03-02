Great news for fans of Stranger Things — there will be more of scene-stealing Priah Ferguson in the upcoming third season of Duffer brothers’ hugely popular supernatural series on Netflix. Ferguson, who guest starred in four episodes of Season 2 as Lucas’ syrup-loving precocious sister Erica Sinclair, has been officially named a recurring for Season 3. Additionally, Maya Hawke has been cast in the new series regular role of Robin. Here are more details, which provide a glimpse into what’s in store on the 1980s drama.

In Season 3, Lucas’ strong-willed little sister returns, only this time with an army of friends. No longer content with sitting on the sidelines, Erica finds herself on a wild mission to save Hawkins from a dangerous and unexpected new threat.

In interviews, the Duffers had revealed how impressed they were by Ferguson, hinting that she would have an expanded role in season 3.

Atlanta native Ferguson, 11, who started her acting career at the age of four, landed her first major TV role on FX’s award winning comedy series Atlanta. She went on to guest star on PBS’ Mercy Street,VH1’s Daytime Divas and Netflix’s Stranger Things.

Hawke’s Robin is an alternative girl who is equal parts sharp and playful. Bored with her mundane day job, she just wants a little excitement in her life… and gets more than she bargained for when she uncovers a dark secret in Hawkins.

Maya Hawke (aka Maya Thurman-Hawk), 19, plays Jo March in the BBC/Masterpiece’s Little Women miniseries. She most recently wrapped the indie film Ladyworld, directed by Amanda Kramer, and is attached to star in Myna Joseph’s upcoming feature film Charlotte XVI. She is repped by CAA and Untitled.

Ferguson is with CESD, Then Peoples Store and Mitchell Gossett at Industry Entertainment.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things is executive produced by Matt and Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps and Iain Paterson.