Stranger Things has been a runaway success for Netflix, the first homegrown series produced by the streaming platform to hit it out of the park. And now the stars of the 1980s supernatural drama are sharing in the windfall with major salary bumps going into Season 3.

While actors cast as series regulars on a TV show almost always have long-term deals, it has become a tradition for the casts of successful series to renegotiate their contracts after the second season after receiving one-time bonuses ahead of Season 2. That is what happened with the main players on Stranger Things. I hear that the lead child and adult stars of the show, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp and Caleb McLaughlin, Winona Ryder and David Harbour, all have reached or are finalizing agreements that will see their pay increase significantly.

The rise is especially dramatic for the young stars who were mostly newcomers before being cast in Stranger Things, reportedly pulling in about $30,000 an episodes the first two seasons. I hear their per-episode fee will go up to over $150,000 an episode, with some sources pegging their new salaries to more than $200,000 an episodes and close to $250,000.

Brown, who emerged as the breakout star of Stranger Things, is believed to have landed a bigger raise than her young counterparts.

Ryder and Harbour, who were established actors with sizable resumes, started higher and I hear will remain ahead of their younger co-stars, including Brown. I hear their new salaries are north of $250,000 and possibly over 300,000, approaching 350,000 an episode.

Also getting a bump are the other Stranger Things series regulars, including Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton, whose new paychecks are said to be in the $100,000-$150,00 range.

Netflix declined comment.

In addition to a ratings mega hit, Stranger Things has been a licensing bonanza for Netflix with a slew of deals for Stranger Things-branded merchandise.

Stranger Things is expected to go into production on an eight-episode Season 3 next month. It will see the storyline jump ahead a year and will also introduce new forces of evil.

Going into Season 3, Stranger Things has promoted Priah Ferguson to a series regular and has added Maya Hawke as a new series regular playing a new character.