As Stormy Daniels plied her trade at one or more Florida strip clubs over the weekend, she continued her assault on the American media — and, some might say — its mores.

The actress-slash-whatever’s attorney Michael Avenatti has sent a letter to President Donald Trump’s lawyers (read it here) offering to return the $130,000 she was paid in what her lawsuit against POTUS claims was as part of a “hush agreement” in October 2016.

There’s just one catch: The artist formally known as Stephanie Clifford wants to be able to tell her story — including on CBS’ 60 Minutes.

The offer expires Friday, after which it “shall automatically be deemed withdrawn in its entirety and shall be null and void.”

The letter reads, in part:

“Upon receipt of the $130,000.00, the Confidential Settlement Agreement and Mutual Release … shall both be deemed null and void in their entirety , thus permitting Ms. Clifford to (a) speak openly and freely about her prior relationship with the President and the attempts to silence her and (b) use and publish any text messages, photos and/or videos relating to the President that she may have in her possession , all without fear of retribution and/or legal liability for damages.”

Regarding the 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which was conducted last week, Trump lawyer Michael Cohen had been mulling whether to seek an injunction barring it from airing. There hasn’t been any formal legal action as of yet, and there’s no airdate.

“[T]he President shall not take any action, legal or otherwise, aimed at preventing Ms. Clifford’s recent interview with Anderson Cooper of 60 Minutes from airing publicly,” the offer reads.

While all this, y’know, politics and legal stuff lumbers on, Daniels is laying the lumber — so to speak — on Twitter. (Kiddies, avert your eyes.) To wit, on returning that $130K:

I have toyed with delivering it gangsta style via private jet and cash in a gold suitcase. Alas I don't have a jet or gold suitcase. Suddenly I feel the urge to start rocking a giant diamond lightning bolt on a chain. (I'm kidding…mostly) https://t.co/E7lFIz3jWe — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 12, 2018

On a potential 2020 White House run: