Adult film actress Stephanie Clifford has launched a crowd-funding campaign to finance her legal battle with President Donald Trump, raising more than $70,000 in pledges.

Clifford, who’s also known by the stage name Stormy Daniels, said she has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court in an effort to void the non-disclosure agreement that prevents her from speaking publicly about her alleged affair with Trump in 2006.

“I am attempting to speak honestly and openly to the American people about my relationship with now-President Donald Trump, as well as the intimidation and tactics that he, together with his attorney Michael Cohen, have used to silence me,” Clifford wrote in her appeal on the site CrowdJustice.com.

The porn star claims she’s been threatened with millions of dollars in damages — or $1 million for every time she chooses to speak out — “if I tell the truth about what happened.”

Clifford asked for help paying attorney’s fees, out-of-pocket costs associated with the lawsuit, security expenses and any damages that might be awarded against her by the courts.

“I am more fortunate than many, many people in this country. And for that I am grateful,” Clifford writes. “But unfortunately, I do not have the vast resources to fight Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen alone.”

Cohen admitted last month that he paid Clifford $130,000 as part of a deal reached before the 2016 election. She contends this agreement is invalid because it’s not signed by Trump. A hearing in scheduled for July 12.