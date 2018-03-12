CBS’s news magazine 60 Minutes has secured an interview with the porn actress who says she had an affair with President Trump, though the network has yet to announce when the segment might air.

The adult film performer, Stephanie Clifford, who uses the stage-name Stormy Daniels, granted an interview last week to correspondent Anderson Cooper, who posed for a photograph that Clifford’s attorney circulated on social media.

BuzzFeed reported that lawyers for Trump are weighing possible legal action to prevent the segment from airing. Larry Rosen, a partner in the firm LaRocca, Hornik, Rosen, Greenberg & Blaha in Washington, D.C., is reportedly representing the president in matters related to Clifford – but did not respond to Deadline’s request for comment.

An injunction would represent a further attempt to silence Clifford, who consented to a nondisclosure agreement in exchange for a $130,000 payout. She has subsequently gone to court to have the gag order lifted, saying the October 2016 agreement lacks Trump’s signature and is therefore invalid.

The president’s long-time personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, obtained a temporary restraining order to bar Clifford for speaking out — at least for now.

It’s unclear whether Trump’s legal team would succeed in preventing CBS from airing the interview, given the rules governing prior restraint. The Supreme Court takes a dim view of the government censoring speech prior to publication, describing it as “the most serious and the least tolerable infringement on First Amendment rights.”

A spokesperson for CBS News also declined comment.