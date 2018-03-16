Stormy Daniels, porn actress and self-proclaimed temporary paramour of Donald Trump, was threatened with physical harm to keep quiet about the affair, Daniels’ attorney said on today’s Morning Joe. (Watch the bombshell accusation below.)

The allegation was an unexpected scoop when it came during this morning’s episode of the MSNBC program. As a group interview of Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti had already came to a close, co-host Mika Brzezinski, seemingly as an afterthought, asked the lawyer if Daniels had been threatened in any way.

“Yes,” Avenatti responded.

A surprised Brzezinski followed up with, “Was she threatened with physical harm?”

“Yes,” Avenatti said.

“Oh, wow,” said co-host Joe Scarborough. “Keep going, Mika.”

But Avenatti would go no further, including about whether Daniels’ life had been threatened or who exactly did the threatening, telling the hosts and viewers to watch the March 25 edition of 60 Minutes on CBS for further information. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, will be interviewed by 60 Minutes contributor Anderson Cooper.

Though he repeatedly declined to provide information on possible evidence, Avenatti suggested that Daniels would make her detailed case about the alleged affair and Team Trump’s subsequent attempts to cover it up.

Corrected: Stormy Daniels’ attorney @MichaelAvenatti answers Mika’s question if his client was threatened with physical harm pic.twitter.com/hqGAiqe6yM — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) March 16, 2018