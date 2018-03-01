Attendees at the South by Southwest Conference will get the chance to step into the futuristic world of Steven Spielberg’s forthcoming action adventure Ready Player One ahead of the movie’s March 29 release.

The SXSW festival and conference, which celebrates the intersection of art, culture and technology, is a logical place to promote the film. Ready Player One will be hard to miss: It will dominate a two-story, city-block takeover of Brazos Hall with an event that runs from Friday-Sunday, March 9-11.

Guests can create Ready Player One avatars and send this new digital identity to their personal email or drop in to the Distracted Globe, a nightclub where infinity mirrors create the impression of being gravity-free.

The nightclub stage will feature nightly performances, including a WaveVR DJ set by actor Tye Sheridan, who portrays Wade Owen Watts in the film, and musical sets by Them Jeans, FM-84 and Bird Peterson.

On Saturday, March 10, the venue will host the SXSW Film Festival’s 25th Edition party.

Twitch and IMDb will host a livestream event on Sunday, March 11, hosted by actress Aisha Tyler and correspondent Alex Correa. Among the scheduled guests are members of the Ready Player One cast, Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Lena Waithe, Philip Zhao and Ben Mendelsohn, screenwriter Zak Penn and author-screenwriter Ernest Cline.

Throughout the event, visitors can try out the HTC Vive’s VR versions of classic arcade games and experiences inspired by the Ready Player One universe.