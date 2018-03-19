Steven Spielberg has thanked the Time’s Up movement for creating a “watershed moment.”

Speaking in London on Sunday evening at the Rakuten TV Empire Awards, the Ready Player One director said, “It’s been a rich and diverse year for film and for gender and for race, and especially for speaking out. Thank you, Time’s Up. We were very much on board from the very beginning, my wife Kate and I. This is more important than any of us can ever really realise. I think in 10 years we’ll look back and realise what a watershed moment we’re experiencing together right now.”

Actors Reese Witherspoon and Ashley Judd and producer Shonda Rhimes were among hundreds of prominent Hollywood women who launched the Time’s Up initiative in January in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Also among early signatories supporting the campaign, which includes a legal defense fund and an advocacy arm, was Spielberg’s wife Kate Kapshaw.

Spielberg’s praise for the group came just hours before it launched an open letter to the New York Governor Andrew Cuomo calling for an investigation into the state’s handling of historical sexual harassment and assault allegations against disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

The filmmaker was at the event to collect a Legend Of Our Lifetime Award. Star Wars: The Last Jedi was the big winner at the ceremony, which are voted for by film fans. It won the best film prize while Daisy Ridley picked up the best actress award and Mark Hamill was presented with the Empire Icon trophy.