Steven Spielberg was on revelatory form this weekend at the Rakuten Empire Awards in London. As we reported yesterday, the director was full of praise for the Time’s Up movement at the event but another nugget to emerge from his appearance at the ceremony was an update on Indiana 5.

The director revealed that he will be shooting the next Indiana Jones movie in April 2019 in the UK. Spielberg said, “It’s always worth the trip when I get to work with this deep bench of talent coming out of the UK. The actors, and the crew, the chippies, the sparks, the drivers — everybody who has helped me make my movies here, and will continue helping me make my movies here when I come back in April 2019 to make the fifth Indiana Jones movie right here.”

Last April Disney set a July 10, 2020 release date for the currently untitled movie, which will once again star Harrison Ford. Franchise veterans Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall will produce. No other cast members have been announced. David Koepp, who worked with Spielberg on Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull and Jurassic Park, was hired in 2016 to write.

Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull didn’t shoot in the UK but Ready Player One did, tapping into the UK’s prized tax credit. Per our story earlier this year, Spielberg has also been hot on an update of musical classic West Side Story. An open casting call for that film was subsequently announced in late February.