The world premiere of the Steven Soderbergh-executive produced Perfect, a sci-fi thriller by director Eddie Alcazar, is set for SXSW 2018, and the first look trailer is out.
In Perfect, a boy in a cold and stark modern house in a vaguely science fiction world is seduced by advertisements of perfection to install implantable characteristics directly into his body. The implants heal his dark, twisted visions, but come with a corporeal cost. He persists on applying them, hoping to reach perfection, but ultimately discovers that purity of mind is not exactly as he’s imagined.
The film is produced by Alcazar and Javier Lovato for Brainfeeder Films, with Garrett Wareing, Courtney Eaton, Tao Okamoto with Maurice Compte and Abbie Cornish. Alcazar previously directed Tapia for HBO, and FUCKKKYOUUU, a Sundance selected short scored by Flying Lotus, which also did the music for Perfect.