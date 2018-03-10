The world premiere of the Steven Soderbergh-executive produced Perfect, a sci-fi thriller by director Eddie Alcazar, is set for SXSW 2018, and the first look trailer is out.

In Perfect, a boy in a cold and stark modern house in a vaguely science fiction world is seduced by advertisements of perfection to install implantable characteristics directly into his body. The implants heal his dark, twisted visions, but come with a corporeal cost. He persists on applying them, hoping to reach perfection, but ultimately discovers that purity of mind is not exactly as he’s imagined.