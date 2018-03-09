UTA has signed screen and stage actor Steven Pasquale.

Pasquale most recently starred in Lincoln Center’s Broadway production of Junk, written by Ayad Akhtar and directed by Doug Hughes. He previously received Drama Desk and Drama League nominations for his performance in the Broadway musical adaptation of The Bridges of Madison County. Pasquale’s theater credits also include Stephen Sondheim’s Assassins and Alex Timber’s The Robber Bridegroom.

In TV, Pasquale is best known for his breakout role as Sean Garrity on the FX drama series Rescue Me. He is recurring opposite Sarah Jessica Parker on the current second season of HBO’s comedy Divorce and also has had recurring roles on FX’s American Crime Story: The People vs. OJ Simpson, Netflix’s Bloodlines, and CBS’s The Good Wife.

Pasquale’s feature credits include Alien vs. Predator: Requiem, Aurora Borealis, The Last Run and Platinum. The actor, who was previously at ICM Partners, continues to be repped by Brookside Artist Management.