Kyle Bornheimer has been tapped as the lead opposite Ginnifer Goodwin in the ABC comedy pilot Steps, from Kristin Newman, Mandeville TV and ABC Studios.

Written by Newman and directed by Todd Holland, Steps is based on the Swedish format Bonus Family. It revolves around four adults in three houses raising three kids after two divorces — together.

Bornheimer will play Paul, a conflict-averse romantic with a quick wit who is newly married to the free spirit Bea (Goodwin). Paul is eager to be free from his bully of an ex-wife and to start parenting and living, his own way.

Newman executive produces with Holland and Mandeville TV’s David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman and Laurie Zaks.

Bornheimer’s recent credits include recurring roles on Casual and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He also co-stars in the untitled latest Noah Baumbach film. He is repped by Haven Entertainment, Gersh and Todd Rubenstein.