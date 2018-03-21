Julie Hagerty (Noelle) and Cameron Boyce (Descendants) are set as series regulars opposite Kyle Bornheimer and Ginnifer Goodwin in the ABC comedy pilot Steps, from Kristin Newman, Mandeville TV and ABC Studios.

Written by Newman and directed by Todd Holland, Steps is based on the Swedish format Bonus Family. It revolves around four adults in three houses raising three kids after two divorces — together.

ABC

Hagerty will play June, Louie’s mother who recently has gotten in touch with her Sapphic side. Boyce will play Becker, a sincere and full-of-love young man with no filter, which can make for some uncomfortable moments.

Hagerty will be seen as one of the leads in Disney’s upcoming feature Noelle. She’s currently in production on Paramount’s Instant Family, starring Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne and directed by Daddy’s Home helmer Sean Anders. On the TV side, Hagerty recently guest-starred in Grace & Frankie and recurred on Trial & Error. She’s repped by Innovative Artists and Framework Entertainment.

Boyce is known for his role as Carlos in Disney’s Descendants franchise. His other credits include Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2, Mirrors, Disney’s Jessie, Disney XD’s Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything and CBS’ Code Black. He’s repped by LINK Entertainment and attorney Chad Christopher.

