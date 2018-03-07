Former Once Upon A Time star Ginnifer Goodwin is returning to ABC as the female lead in the network’s comedy pilot Steps. Also recently cast in the project, from Kristin Newman, Mandeville TV and ABC Studios, is Barry Rothbart (Downward Dog).

Written by Newman, Steps is based on the Swedish format Bonus Family. It revolves around four adults in three houses raising three kids after two divorces — together.

Goodwinwill play Bea, a modern hippie, in tune with her spirit, a great listener and a parent coach, who is making her perhaps the most-equipped to handle three kids with her new husband Paul, her ex-husband (Rothbart), and his ex-wife. She has a fantastic ability to understand others (except the odd time when it fails completely).

Newman executive produces with Mandeville TV’s David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman and Laurie Zaks.

Goodwin played Mary Margaret Blanchard/Snow White on the first six seasons of ABC’s fairytale drama Once Upon Time, and co-starred as Margene Heffman in HBO’s Big Love. Her film credits include Zootopia and Something Borrowed. She’s repped by WME, John Carrabino Management, and Gendler & Kelly.

In signing on for a pilot Goodwin joins her Once co-star and real-life husband, Josh Dallas, who stars in the NBC drama Manifest.