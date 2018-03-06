Sometimes there’s so much news crammed into a single day of The Donald Trump Show that you aren’t sure where Stephen Colbert will start. That was not the case today. Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg was on cable news more often than Big Pharma ads, talking — and talking and talking and talking — about how he plans to thumb his nose at a subpoena from Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Dude was going all Carter Page, to the point where some MSNBC and CNN anchors simply had to laugh at how Nunberg won’t talk to investigators but wouldn’t, perhaps couldn’t, quit yapping about things that might be used against him in a court of law someday. Enter Colbert.

“Nunberg took over cable news like a car chase,” the host of CBS’ The Late Show said, rattling off some off the many TV stops the guy made today. “I believe at 5 (PM), he called into HGTV to incriminate himself on Flip or Flop. I’m pretty sure after Mueller gets through with him, it’s gonna be flip.” Later, after playing a clip of Nunberg telling CNN’s Jake Tapper “I’m not cooperating,” Colbert said, “You know Mueller can arrest you, right?” Watch the clip above.

MSNBC

Nunberg’s often-smiling cable news appearances today were astounding. In various appearances, he called POTUS “the most disloyal person you’re ever going to meet” and said, “I think it would be really, really funny if they wanted to arrest me because I don’t want to spend 80 hours going over emails I had with Steve Bannon and Roger Stone.” Some of the things he said in a long interview on CNN’s OutFront with Erin Burnett got the Twitterverse buzzing, especially when Burnett told him near the end that she smelled alcohol on his breath. He denied having been drinking, though that would explain a lot. He did mention being on his antidepressant meds.

Cable news hosts, guests and, likely, viewers were left scratching their heads at the end of it all.

Here is the full half-hour video of Burnet’s sit-down with Nunberg. If that’s too much to take in, just drop the needle at any random point and drink in the nutso: