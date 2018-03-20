CBS Late Show host Stephen Colbert was not impressed by Attorney General Jeff Session’s move to fire former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe Friday night – two days before his 50th birthday at which time he would have been eligible for his pension.

It’s cold, but it’s also not the right cold way to sack a cop.

“Wrong! If you want to get rid of a cop two days before his retirement, you send him out on one last job with a rookie,” Colbert scolded, stating the obvious.

“I’m gong to go look behind those suspicious shipping containers. You stay here kid,” Colbert said, in character as the soon-to-retire cop, if he was being played by Ronald Reagan.

It does not end well for Rookie Cop.

And because he got canned on Friday, McCabe loses his $60K a year pension, Colbert said, adding “That’s like half a porn star payment!”