Stephen Colbert headed back to Washington to try to figure out where Reps. Devin Nunez and Adam Schiff were in their probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Nunez, the House Intel Committee chairman, a Republican, “and failed clone of Steve Carell,” shook up Washington a month ago when he released a memo Nunez said would blow the lid off a conspiracy within the Justice Department aimed at discrediting Donald Trump’s presidency. In response to which Schiff released his own memo.

Colbert’s first asked Schiff, a Democrat, to subpoena for former White House staffer Omarosa and ask what she meant when she said of Trump’s White House “we’re not going to be okay” while she was participating in CBS’s Celebrity Big Brother.

“I have not considered that,” Schiff acknowledged.

Colbert gave Schiff first look at his own memo: “Devin Nunez is a REDACTED.”

“It’s classified; CBS won’t let me say it either,” Colbert apologized.

“I think this should be released,” Schiff said.

Colbert also hit the office of Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, because he figured Flake, who has said he is not running for re-election, is only Republican willing to read his memo on TV.

Flake held it up to the light and cautiously guessed the redacted part could read “Californian” or “former dairy farmer.”

The latter surprised Colbert, “because [Nunez] seems to be milking it right now.”