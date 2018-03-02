Mistresses alum Brett Tucker is set for a multi-episode arc on Station 19, ABC’s upcoming Grey’s Anatomy spinoff.

Set in a Seattle firehouse, Station 19, from Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland and written by Grey’s executive producer/co-showrunner Stacy McKee, follows a group of heroic firefighters. From the captain to the newest recruit, the show revolves around the men and women as they risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock.

Tucker will play Ripley. No further character info was revealed.

Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jason George star along with Jay Hayden, Alberto Frezza, Grey Damon, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre and Miguel Sandoval.

McKee executive produces with Shondaland’s Rhimes and Betsy Beers for ABC Studios where Shondaland is based.

Tucker starred as Harry Davis on all four seasons of ABC’s hit summer drama series Mistresses. He most recently guest-starred on NBC’s The Brave and This Is Us and recurred on The Americans. He’s repped by Gersh, Primary Wave Entertainment and Aran Michael Management in Australia.

Station 19 will premiere with a special two-hour episode Thursday, March 22 at 9 PM.