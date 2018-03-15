Starz has given the green light to The Spanish Princess limited series, a followup to The White Princess and The White Queen, based on Philippa Gregory’s bestselling books The Constant Princess and The King’s Curse.

The Spanish Princess is the third series drawn Gregory’s bestselling novels. The first, critically-acclaimed Starz original miniseries event The White Queen, was followed by the 8-episode limited series drama The White Princess.

The Spanish Princess, from All3 Media’s New Pictures and Playground, the latest chapter in the dynastic saga of Tudor England, is described as a powerful, epic story that not only returns the audience to the world of royal court intrigue as seen uniquely through the perspective of the women, but also sheds light on a previously untold corner of history – the lives of people of color, living and working in 16th century London.

The Spanish Princess centers on Catherine of Aragon, the beautiful teenaged princess of Spain who was promised the English throne since she was a child. She arrives in a grey, rain-lashed England with her glorious and diverse court including her lady-in-waiting Lina – an African Moor. She is Princess of Wales now, but when her husband Prince Arthur dies suddenly, the throne seems lost to Catherine. Until she claims her marriage was never consummated and that as a virgin she may set her sights on the new heir, the charismatic and headstrong Prince Harry who will one day rule as King Henry VIII.

Writers Emma Frost (The White Queen, The White Princess, The Man in the High Castle”) and Matthew Graham (Life on Mars, Electric Dreams, Dr. Who) serve as showrunners and executive producers.

Executive producing with Frost and Graham are Colin Callender (The White Queen, The Dresser, Wolf Hall) and Scott Huff (Howards End, The White Princess, The Missing) from Playground and Charlie Pattinson (The White Queen, Requiem, The Missing 1 & 2) and Charlie Hampton (Shameless, Wild at Heart) from All3 Media’s New Pictures.

Both The White Queen and The White Princess were strong ratings performers for Starz. The White Queen averaged 4.8 million multiplatform viewers per episode in the U.S., according to Starz. The White Princess also attracted 57 percent women viewership and averaged 3.8 million U.S. multiplatform viewers per episode.