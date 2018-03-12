The first look trailer for Annapurna Pictures seven-figure, buzzy acquisition Sorry To Bother You has been released in advance of its SXSW showcase.

Lakeith Stanfield, Armie Hammer, and Tessa Thompson star in the comedy/fantasy/sci-fi film, marking the directorial debut of rapper/producer Boots Riley, who wrote and directed.

Stanfield stars as Oakland telemarketer Cassius Green, who affects a white accent in order to be more successful at his job.

The film, which debuted at Sundance, is described as an alternate version of Oakland, with elements of Get Out’s jaundiced view of race relations, as Green finds his magic key to professional success.

Terry Crews, Steven Yeun, Omari Hardwick, Jermaine Fowler, and Danny Glover also star. Producers are Nina Yang Bongiovi, Forest Whitaker, Charles D. King, and George Rush for Significant Productions, MNM Creative, MACRO, and Cinereach.

The film will have a limited release on July 6. Here’s the trailer: