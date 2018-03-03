UPDATED throughout: Mamoudou Athie (Unicorn Store) is in talks for a lead role and Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and Fences star Jovan Adepo have joined the cast of Sorry For Your Loss (fka Widow), a half-hour female-driven dramedy starring and executive produced by Elizabeth Olsen for .

Created and written by Kit Steinkellner (Z: The Beginning of Everything), Sorry For Your Loss is a dark comedy that explores the life of young widow Leigh Gibbs (age 27) as she deals with the grief of losing her husband while reconnecting with relationships of her past. Leigh’s journey will teach us that grief is not something merely to endure, medicate away, or “muscle through,” but an essential part of life — even a kind of privilege.

Adepo will play Danny, a razor-sharp, constantly simmering, darkly funny, difficult to read, and on the whole just plain difficult dude. Danny always thinks he’s the smartest person in the room, and by his pretty specific and relatively narrow definition of intelligence, he usually is the smartest person in the room.

Athie is in talks to play Matt, the kind of handsome that doesn’t make a big deal out of itself, the kind of warm and funny that makes everyone feel more comfortable in their own skin. Matt was as accessible as Leigh was difficult, everybody’s best friend, five minutes into having a conversation with him, you were his best friend too.

Tran will portray Jules, Leigh’s younger sister, described as the most fun girl at a party, and the hardest to live with. In the face of her brother-in-law’s death, Jules is not only fighting day-by-day to maintain her sobriety, but also struggling to evolve out of the role of the well-meaning disaster in her family.

Janet McTeer (Me Before You) also is in talks for the role of Amy, the mother of Leigh and Jules.

Robin Schwartz, Marc Turtletaub and Peter Saraf executive produce for Big Beach TV, and Cynthia Pett, Brad Petrigala, and Jon Liebman for Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Big Beach TV, a subsidiary of independent film powerhouse Big Beach, will serve as the studio.

Athie, known for his roles in Patti Cake$, The Circle and Baz Luhrmann’s Netflix series The Get Down, recently wrapped Jason Reitman’s The Front Runner opposite Hugh Jackman. He received the Rising Star award at the 2017 Toronto Film Festival for his co-starring role opposite Brie Larson in Larson’s directorial debut Unicorn Store. He’ll next be seen in upcoming 20th Century Fox thriller Underwater, opposite Kristen Stewart. Athie is repped by WME.

Tran is known for her breakout role as Rose Tico in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Her previous credits include NBC’s About A Boy and CollegeHumor Originals. She’s repped by CAA.

Adepo starred in Oscar-nominated Fences and most recently played Michael Murphy on HBO’s The Leftovers. He’s repped by Gersh and Powerline Entertainment.