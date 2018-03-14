Nigerian-born actress Sope Aluko has secured a role in Sony’s Venom standalone, directed by Ruben Fleischer and starring Tom Hardy as the titular supervillain. Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze and Reid Scott also co-star in the pic, written by Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Not much about the plot is known other then it will be Spider-Man-centric, but won’t be related to the Spider-Man cinematic universe. Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and Amy Pascal are producing, with executive producers David Householter and Stan Lee. The movie is slated to bow in theaters October 5. Sope, who appeared in Disney’s Black Panther, and can next be seen in The Best of Enemies starring Sam Rockwell and Taraji P. Henson, is repped by Zero Gravity Management, Brady, Brannon & Rich Talent (BBR) and People Store.

Andreja Pejić has been cast in The Girl In The Spider’s Web, Sony Pictures’ Millennium franchise sequel which has The Crown‘s Claire Foy in the starring role of Lizbeth Salander. Fede Alvarez is directing the film, which is set for release October 19. This latest installment was penned by Steven Knight, Alvarez and Jay Basu, based on the global bestseller written by David Lagercrantz, who continued the legacy created by Stieg Larsson. Amy Pascal, Elizabeth Cantillon, Scott Rudin and Yellow Bird are producing the film. Pejić, a stark figure in the transgender community, is marking her first major film debut with this role. She has a successful modeling career, walking in top runway shows such as Galliano, Marc Jacobs, Raf Simons, Paul Smith, and Jean Paul Gaultier and appeared in David Bowie’s music video for The Stars (Are Out Tonight) alongside Tilda Swinton. Pejić is repped by Thirty Three Management.

REX/Shutterstock

Actor James Trevena-Brown, who previously recurred on The Shannara Chronicles, has joined the Mary Harron-directed Charles Manson biopic, Charlie Says. Matt Smith (The Crown) star as the titular character opposite Suki Waterhouse Hannah Murray, Odessa Young, Marianne Rendon, Carla Gugino, Kayli Carter and Merritt Wever. Written by Guinevere Turner, based on Ed Sanders’ 1971 best-selling book The Family and Karlene Faith’s The Long Prison Journey of Leslie Van Houten, the film follows the three young women who were sentenced to life in prison after the 1969 murders that were organized by Manson. Trevena-Brown is set to play Beach Boy Dennis Wilson who was friends with Charles Manson before the murders. Jeremy M. Rosen and Kevin Shulman of Roxwell Films are producing the project, while Dana Guerin, Michael Guerin, David Hillary and Ed Sanders serve as executive producers. Trevena-Brown, repped by Abrams Artists, Think Tank Management and Gail Cowan Mgmt in New Zealand, will up next be seen in the Paramount Network series America Woman.