Sony has just RSVPed the following release dates:

A Dog’s Way Home starring Ashley Judd, Alexandra Shipp, Wes Studi and Edward James Olmos will open on Jan. 11, 2019. Charles Martin Smith directs from W. Bruce Cameron’s script about a dog that travels 400 miles from its owner. Pic is booked on a very crowded weekend with 20th Century Fox’s Ad Astra, Lionsgate’s Hellboy reboot and Paramount’s What Men Have starring Taraji P. Henson.

The English reboot of Mexican pic Miss Bala starring Gina Rodriguez and Matt Lauria and directed by Catherine Hardwicke will open on Jan. 25, 2019. After witnessing drug-related crimes, a beauty contestant is forced to do a gang’s bidding. STXfilms has an untitled thriller on that date. Michelle MacLaren’s take on The Nightengale based on the Kristin Hannah novel was set to go on this date. It’s temporarily off the schedule for the moment.

And the redux of The Crow is scheduled for Oct. 11, 2019. This is the Corin Hardy directed feature starring Aquaman‘s Jason Momoa. Dan Farah is EP with Samuel Hadida, Molly Hassell, Kevin Misher, Edward R. Pressman and Henry Winterstern billed as producers. On that date already is Warner Bros.’ The Goldfinch, Paramount’s Are You Afraid of the Dark? and MGM’s The Addams Family.