Sonar Entertainment has partnered with the Jim Henson Company to develop RIFT, a new live-action series for teens.

Created and written by Simon Racioppa and Richard Elliott (Fangbone!), RIFT follows 17-year-old Sydney Jensen, who is caught between two worlds. In one, she struggles with the drama, comedy and romance of high-school life. In the other, Sydney is a rebel in the parallel world of Elysia, where she teams up with alternate versions of her friends from Earth to stop ARS Ratio, a dark organization out to subjugate both worlds through violence and oppression. Everything changes when Sydney learns she has the power to travel, or rift, between Earth and this extraordinary fantasy world – and discovers there’s an evil version of herself in Elysia too. The parallel world will be brought to life by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop.

Racioppa and Richard Elliott are the creators and showrunners of DHX Media’s series Fangbone! Their additional writing credits include Henson’s new Netflix series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and Cartoon Network’s Teen Titans.