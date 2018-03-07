Lucasfilm has pulled the curtain back on its worldwide promotional partners for the spinoff film Solo: A Star Wars Story. They include a half-dozen brands that will promote the Ron Howard-directed pic starring Alden Ehrenreich as the young smuggler who will become a rebel hero in the Star Wars universe.

The brands taking part in the galaxy-wide promo push are Denny’s Corp, Esurance, General Mills, Nissan, Symantec Corp and — in a natural-born pairing — Solo cups.

“Our six promotional partners for Solo: a Star Wars Story have done a fantastic job developing first-class, innovative campaigns in support of the film,” said Lylle Breier, SVP Global Marketing Partnerships at Walt Disney Studios. “We are excited to share the compelling experiences and relevant activations that our partners have created for our fans.”

Solo

Fear not, Star Wars canon fanatics: The movie will not see Han and Chewbacca making a 3 AM Denny’s run in their Esurance-insured Nissan Millennium Falcon while doing a cybersecurity check, noshing on Lucky Charms and slamming warm beer out of a red Solo cup. At least that’s what we hear.

Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Woody Harrelson, Paul Bettany, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Thandie Newton also star in the film, which Disney releases May 25.