Julie Klausner has been cast opposite Sasheer Zamata and Sean Kleier in NBC comedy pilot So Close from Greg Malins, Hazy Mills and Universal TV.

Written by Malins and directed by Gail Mancuso, So Close centers on hopeless romantics Riley (Zamata) & Kyle (Kleier). At crossroads in their separate lives, they are close to settling for the wrong partner, unaware that they live only blocks apart and may be each other’s soul mates.

Klausner will play Amy. A bit of a crazy with a manic edge to her, Amy works with Riley at the law firm and is one of her good friends.

Malins executive produces alongside Hazy Mills’ Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner executive produce. Also previously cast in the pilot are Sabrina Carpenter, George Basil and Sabrina Carpenter.

Klausner was the creator, executive producer ands star of comedy series Difficult People, which ran on Hulu for three seasons. Executive produced by Amy Poehler, Difficult People starred Klausner and Billy Eichner as two pop culture- literate, struggling comedians in New York City who hate everything in the world except for each other. Klausner previously served as head writer and co-executive producer on Billy On The Street. She is repped by WME, Avalon and Jackoway Tyerman.