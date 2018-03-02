Emmy winner Dan Bucatinsky (Scandal) has been tapped for a series regular role opposite Sasheer Zamata and Sean Kleier in NBC comedy pilot So Close from Greg Malins (Will & Grace, Life In Pieces), Hazy Mills and Universal TV.

Written by Friends and Will & Grace alum Malins, So Close centers on hopeless romantics Riley (Zamata) & Kyle (Kleier). At crossroads in their separate lives, they are close to settling for the wrong partner, unaware that they live only blocks apart and may be each other’s soul mates. Cast also includes Sabrina Carpenter.

Bucatinsky will play Christopher, another lawyer in the firm and Riley’s (Zamata) closest friend. He adores Riley, looks out for her, feels the need to protect her.

Malins executive produces alongside Hazy Mills’ Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner executive produce.

Bucatinsky won an outstanding guest actor Emmy for his recurring role of James Novak in ABC’s Scandal. The pilot role also reunites Bucatinsky with Malins and Hayes from Will & Grace. Bucatinsky guest-starred as Neil on the original NBC series and recently reprised his role on the revival. Bucatinsky can currently be seen in Oscar-nominated feature, The Post and recently wrapped a lead opposite Jennifer Lopez in Second Act. He’s repped by CAA, Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management and attorney Bob Myman.