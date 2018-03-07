In a new Saturday Night Live promo titled “Sterling K. Brown Really Loves SNL,” this week’s guest host presents his take on the show’s famous opening credit sequence, and it’s full of action…figures.

Kicking off with a graphic reading “Sterling K. Brown Presents ‘My Promo’,” the crazy-clever re-creation of the familiar credit sequence uses a model set as a New York City stand-in and replaces cast photos with appropriately chosen action figures, vintage toys and Disney characters (Colin Jost is a Prince Charming, Michael Che is Felix the Cat, etc.), all set to the show’s iconic theme.

Brown’s musical guest this Saturday will be James Bay.

The This Is Us star introduces the promo by clicking a boom box into gear, and ends it with a shout out to… No spoilers. Watch it for yourself above.