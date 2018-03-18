Bill Hader’s return as host of Saturday Night Live, where he was a cast member for eight seasons, saw him show off a range of different accents and characters. One that went directly up Hollywood’s alley was a spoof imagining a fictitious #MeToo figure named Thomas Logan, who is dubbed the “Canadian Harvey Weinstein.”

The bit leans heavily on stereotypes about the Great White North (but hey, what’s sketch comedy all about?). Unlike many Hollywood figures caught up in scandal, notably Weinstein, Logan doesn’t deflect or issue denials. No, the producer of such made-up masterpieces as Y’Don’t Say and It Happened At Tim Horton’s is polite, direct and contrite.

Like all of the other characters in the sketch, he draws out the vowel sound in the word “sorry” in a heightened, super-Canadian way. “I’ve heard all these accusations and I’m here to say it’s all true,” he says. I abused my power and I’m sorry. Ya.” The CBC report describes such slights as Logan asking his assistant what brand of sunglasses she is wearing and complementing her choice of sweater. Immediately owning his behavior, Logan summons HR and an apology spree begins, eventually even involving the night’s musical guest, the band Arcade Fire, most of whose members are Canadian.

Although Hader confessed to being nervous, as he was while a cast member, Hader had a smooth turn overall. The cast seemed to rally in teaming up with one of their own. Nodding to the 25th anniversary of the original Jurassic Park, the show featured a wide range of impressions by the cast in a sketch “auditioning” as various celebrities.

The early-1990s parade of stars includes Ellen DeGeneres, Hugh Grant, Drew Barrymore and Sinbad. (Hader as Al Pacino: “Which dinosaur do I buy the cocaine from?”) And, of course, Hader reprised his Weekend Update character, Stefon, who returned to offer tips to tourists who were in town to check out New York on St. Patrick’s Day. Hader barely kept from cracking up — not that anyone was complaining — repeatedly riffing on Roman J. Israel, Esq. and urging Colin Jost to “please, call me by your name.” Blink and you may miss a cameo from John Mulaney, a former SNL writer who went on to do stand-up.