Snapchat is moving further into animation with The Lehrer Boys’ Highly Gifted, its first fully animated series, set for premiere Saturday, March 17.

The eight-episode series is based on identical twins, comedy writers and cartoonists Jeremy and Daniel Lehrer’s socially-challenged high school years. According to the brothers, they “grew up in a large family in Los Angeles where the emphasis was on academic excellence, classical music, fine art, and other activities designed not to get them laid.” They say they created and produced Highly Gifted as a semi-autobiographical show based on their years in highly gifted programs, where they existed in a precarious intellectual bubble within the larger school – an exotic and forbidden world, where people went on dates, attended sporting events, partied, and engaged in other mysterious social rites and ceremonies.

Cast includes pop-icon and singer Kesha, actor Drake Bell, comedian Ron Funches, Oscar-winner Nat Faxon, actor Josh Brener and comedian Jamie Curry. You can watch a sizzle reel above.



Highly Gifted will air weekly, exclusively on Snapchat’s Discover page. New episodes will air Saturdays and previously released episodes will be available using Snapchat’s Search feature.

Highly Gifted is produced by Shadow Machine and packaged by CAA.

The Lehrer Boys are best known for their daily satirical and biting single-panel cartoons. The brothers have created, sold and developed numerous shows with studios, including Fox, Adult Swim, and Amazon. They are repped by CAA and Principato Young Entertainment.