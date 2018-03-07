SMILF standout Raven Goodwin has been promoted to a series regular for the Golden Globes-nominated Showtime comedy’s upcoming second season.

Goodwin was a recurring on the first season of SMILF, created by and starring Frankie Shaw as single mom/struggling actress Bridgette. On the ABC Signature-produced series, Goodwin plays Bridgette’s bestie Eliza, her self-deprecating, oldest friend from high school. Goodwin appeared in almost all episodes of SMILF‘s first season.

Goodwin is coming off a series regular role opposite Gabrielle Union on BET’s drama series Being Mary Jane, which will wrap its four-season run with a two-hour movie finale.

Goodwin, who also was recently seen alongside Amy Schumer in the Fox feature comedy Snatched, is repped by Osbrink Talent Agency and just signed with Anonymous Content.