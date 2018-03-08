Sky is to close its in-house production division and its programming boss Danny Tipping will join Sky-backed U.S./UK producer Znak & Co. to become its factual chief.

The British pay-TV broadcaster will close Sky Vision Productions, which produces series such as CBC and Foxtel’s Death Row Doctors and Discovery-owned Quest’s Inventions That Rocked The World (above), as well as its Chorleywood production facility. The company’s distribution post-production facility will move to Sky’s main Osterley campus.

The closure comes as Sky has continued to invest in and acquire a slew of U.S. and UK production businesses including The Great British Bake Off producer Love Productions, Songs of Praise indie Avanti Media and U.S. firms including Jupiter Entertainment and Talos Films.

As part of the restructure, Tipping, who was previously Director of Programming and Development at Sky Vision Productions, will become Head of Factual at Znak & Co., which produces shows such as TLC’s Bible Bowl and Sky One entertainment format Revolution.

Jane Millichip, Sky Vision’s Managing Director, said, “Danny Tipping is an excellent factual producer. His move to Znak & Co injects fantastic factual expertise into Znak, and enables Sky Vision to maintain our commitment to development and production. The closure of Sky Vision Productions, and the transfer of our post production services from Chorleywood to Sky’s central campus is a re-alignment that allows us to drive efficiencies. I would like to thank the talented team at Sky Vision Productions and our Chorleywood Tech team for delivering a brilliant slate of factual programming for the past 5 years, and for servicing thousands of international deals.”

Znak & Co Founder Natalka Znak added, “Znak & Co are delighted that Danny Tipping will be heading up our newly created factual division. His expertise and pedigree in this area is superb and consolidates a period of rapid growth at Znak & Co. Under Danny’s leadership we plan to mirror the international success we have had with entertainment formats such as Revolution, with Danny developing and producing Factual content for both the UK and US markets.”