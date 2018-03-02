Reign alum Ben Aldridge is returning to the CW and CBS TV Studios as one of the leads of their drama pilot Skinny Dip, from writers Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner and Keshet Studios. In the pilot, he joins another former CW star, Valor‘s Matt Barr.

Written by Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner based on the novel by Carl Hiaasen and directed by Marc Buckland, Skinny Dip centers on Joey, who, after her husband, Chaz (Aldridge), tries to kill her on what she thought was a romantic cruise to celebrate their second wedding anniversary, teams with a jaded ex-cop, Mick (Barr), to exact her own twisted brand of revenge on her cheating spouse and winds up uncovering a wider conspiracy in the process.

Aldridge’s Chaz is a real jerk, an “environmentalist” who drives a bright yellow Hummer and is having an affair with a sexy hairdresser. Celebrating his anniversary with his wife aboard a cruise ship, he invites Joey to come up on deck on a rainy night as a romantic gesture. However, he has other plans and promptly throws her overboard.

Friend and Lerner executive produce with Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan of Keshet Studios, Avi Nir and Alon Shtruzman.

Aldridge played King Antoine de Bourbon on Reign. The English actor also had a role on Fleabag and starred on the BBC series Our Girl. He is repped by UTA, Hamilton Hodell and Anonymous Content.

