History has slotted Memorial Day, Monday, May 28 at 10 PM for a special premiere of its hit Navy SEAL drama series Six. It also will air a second new episode during its regular timeslot on Wednesday May 30 at 10 PM.

From A+E Studios, the ten-episode second season follows Navy SEAL Team Six in a mission to destroy the terrorist network responsible for the shooting of their former team leader Richard “Rip” Taggart (Walton Goggins). Led by Joe ‘Bear’ Graves (Barry Sloane), the Navy SEALS will join forces with cunning and tenacious CIA officer Gina Cline, played by newcomer Olivia Munn, to scour Eastern Europe, infiltrating hostile territory and terrorist hotspots like Chechnya as they track the mastermind behind Michael’s (Dominic Adams) jihadist network. The chase will bring the Navy SEALs to the border of Russia, where the consequences of their actions could spark World War III.

Also returning for season two are series regulars Kyle Schmid, Juan Pablo Raba, Edwin Hodge, Jaylen Moore, Brianne Davis and Nadine Velazquez. In addition to Munn, newcomers to season two include previously announced Eric Ladin and Nikolai Nikolaeff and recurring guest star, Erik Palladino.

Six was created and written by William Broyles and David Broyles, a military special operations veteran. William Broyles, David Broyles, Bruce C. McKenna, Alfredo Barrios, Jr., George W. Perkins, Meryl Poster and Barry Jossen are executive producers. Arturo Interian serves as the executive producer for History.