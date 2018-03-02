SNL alum Taran Killam, Leighton Meester (Gossip Girl) and Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond) have closed deals for lead roles in ABC comedy pilot Single Parents, from New Girl creator/executive producer Liz Meriwether and former writer J.J. Philbin and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by Philbin based on a story by her and Meriwether, and directed by Jason Winer, Single Parents revolves around a group of dysfunctional single parents who lean on one another as they raise their kids, look for love and ultimately realize survival is only possible with the help of one another.

ABC

Killam will play Will Cooper, a single dad whose daughter is his whole world — but, because of his devotion to her, he’s forgotten how to be a man. Meester will portray Angie, mom to an overly attached son whom she is doing everything she can to protect for as long as possible. She’s scrappy, strong and has had to hustle as a single mom for years to make ends meet. Garrett plays Douglas, a rich, retired, country club member who’s “not-not racist.” He has an old-school mentality on parenting and gender roles and easily throws money at whatever problems he faces, no matter how small.

During is tenure on SNL, Killam was known for such impersonations as Donald Trump, Andy Cohen and Brad Pitt. He recently wrote, directed and co-starred opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in the feature comedy comedy Killing Gunther.

Meester played Blair Waldorf on Gossip Girl. Her most recent TV credits include Making History and The Last Man on Earth.

Garrett, known for his Emmy-winning longtime role as Robert on Everybody Loves Raymond, most recently appeared on Bull and This Is Us and recurred on Fargo. This marks his return to ABC, where he starred in the comedy series How to Live With Your Parents (For the Rest of Your Life).

