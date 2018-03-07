Kimrie Lewis (Scandal) and Jake Choi (Hawaii Five-O) are set as series regulars in ABC comedy pilot Single Parents, from New Girl creator/executive producer Liz Meriwether and former writer J.J. Philbin and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by Philbin based on a story she wrote with Meriwether, and directed by Jason Winer, Single Parents revolves around a group of dysfunctional single parents who lean on one another as they raise their kids, look for love and ultimately realize survival is only possible with the help of one another.

ABC

Lewis will play Poppy, a single mother in touch with her sexuality and a bit of a hippie who she raises her son to always be himself. Choi will portray Miggy, a 20-year-old, sleep-deprived dad, raising a baby boy after the mother departs for college and leaves him to parent their son alone.

Lewis is known for her recurring role as reporter Ashley Davidson on Scandal and next will be seen in a guest spot on Brockmire. Her film credits include Tyler Perry’s Peeples. She’s repped by TalentWorks, Seven Summits and attorney Gregg Gellman.

A breakout performer in the 2017 ABC Discovers talent showcase, Choi’s TV credits include Broad City, Hawaii Five-O and Younger. He’ll also be seen in a recurring role on HBO’s Succession. Choi is repped by Authentic Talent & Literary Management and DDO Artists Agency.

Related2018 ABC Pilots