Just when you thought the drug war was over, a new trailer for Sicario: Day of the Soldado (formerly titled Sicario 2: Soldado) has been released and it looks like the cartels still aren’t getting along.

Benicio Del Toro reprises his role as Alejandro in the sequel to 2015’s critically acclaimed Denis Villeneuve-directed action drama. Academy Award-nominated Taylor Sheridan returns as the screenwriter for Soldado with Stefano Sollima in the director’s chair and a new roster of actors including Josh Brolin and Catherine Keener.

The film continues to put the lawless drug war and as the cartels have begun trafficking terrorists across the US border, federal agent Matt Graver (Brolin) calls on the mysterious Alejandro whose family was murdered by a cartel kingpin, to escalate the war in nefarious ways. Alejandro kidnaps the kingpin’s daughter to inflame the conflict – but when the girl is seen as collateral damage, her fate will come between the two men as they question everything they are fighting for.

The film also stars Isabela Moner, Jeffrey Donovan, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. Sicario: Day of the Soldado opens in theaters June 29.