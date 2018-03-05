Showtime has green-lit a half-hour 60 Minutes style news magazine pilot from the digital millennial news organization Attn.

The show, Attn: on Showtime, would bring a youthful, provocative perspective to coverage of politics, socio-economics and other societal issues, and fresh stories, to the network’s premium television audience — much as another millennial news brand, Vice, has done for HBO with Viceland.

“Part of the way we pitched this show is we wanted to cover a lot of issues that are getting traction online that haven’t migrated fully to the TV zeitgeist,” said Attn: CEO Matthew Segal.”I think we have our finger on the pulse of engagement digitally. We can use that insight to translate that to TV.”

The pilot is currently in post-production. Once it’s completed, Showtime will determine whether to move forward with the series.

Segal said television represents the next phase in the evolution of the media company, which has raised some $25 million big-name investors including Bill Maher and Ryan Seacrest, and Evolution Media, Creative Artists Agency and TPG Growth’s investment and Main Street Advisors.

The news organization honed its storytelling chops on short-form videos shared around social networks — like one video, The Amount of Food We Waste Every Year Is Absurd, developed in partnership with the non-profit media organization TED and viewed more than 27 million times.

Attn:’s speciality is distilling complex topics into digestible, entertaining videos. Sometimes these videos can affect policy change — as was the case with Dads and Moms Deserve More Time Off With Their Kids, a video that has been seen more than 100 million times on Facebook and was cited by Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya in discussing why he changed the yogurt company’s parental leave policy.

Segal said Attn: spent three and a-half years cultivating an online following, which has reached 500 million monthly video views across social media platforms. Television presents an opportunity to explore longer-form storytelling and tap into TV’s more stable, lucrative platform.

Indeed, it’s no accident Attn: located its operations in Los Angeles, a hub of television production. TV has always been a goal for the media company, even from inception.

“The fact is the brand, prestige and the ad dollars are still significantly greater in television,” Segal said. “Any publisher who overlooks television is not taking a truly diversified approach.”