Showtime has extended the order of its half-hour animated series Our Cartoon President, picking up seven new episodes to air in the summer.

The series airs the last of its initial 10-episode run on April 8, a week before the April 15 season premiere of political docuseries The Circus. Our Cartoon President will then return this summer with seven new episodes. Watch a sneak peek at this Sunday’s Our Cartoon President opening segment above.

Showtime

Executive produced by Stephen Colbert, showrunner R.J. Fried and Late Show executive producer Chris Licht, Our Cartoon President follows what Showtime calls “the tru-ish misadventures of the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, and his merry band of advisors and family members.”

The series premiere in February drew 2.3 million subscribers, and the show is averaging 2 million viewers per week, Showtime says. It is produced by CBS Television Studios. Tim Luecke is lead animator and co-executive producer, and Matt Lappin serves as consulting producer.

