Showtime has put in development Fallet, a comedy series based on the Scandinavian format, from former Shameless executive producer Etan Frankel, Keshet Studios and Universal TV.

Written by Frankel, Fallet is a take-off on the popular Nordic crime dramas, more offbeat and darkly comedic in tone (think Shaun of the Dead). Based on the Swedish series of the same name created by FLX, Erik Hultkvist & Rikard Ulvshammar, Fallet starts out as many series do with a gruesome murder in a quaint town and the pairing of an FBI special agent with a police detective who are brought in to investigate. But this is a comedy and the two investigators are far from the best of the best; truth be told, they’re inept. If they can somehow find a way to overcome their glaring personal issues and obvious lack of chemistry, this case might just redeem their failing careers.

Frankel executive produces with Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Avi Nir and Alon Shtruzman as well as Pontus Edgren and Joshua Mehr.

The original series Fallet, which premiered on SVT Sweden last year, starred Lisa Henni as Stockholm homicide detective Sophie Borg, who is a bit of a loner and has issues cooperating with others. She’s paired up with Tom Brown (Adam Godley), a British detective, who would be a great detective if he wasn’t so jumpy in demeanor and averse to violence. The series won the best drama comedy award at the C21 International Drama Awards in 2017. You can watch a trailer below.

Frankel worked as a writer-producer on John Wells’ adaptation of UK comedy-drama Shameless from 2011-2016, rising to executive producer on the flagship Showtime series. He then segued to another Wells-produced series based on a format, TNT’s Animal Kingdom, which he executive produces. Frankel is repped by CAA, Literate, and attorney Bruce Gellman.