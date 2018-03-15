Shout! Factory and China-based Ace Film HK Company Limited have acquired the New Horizons Picture library from Roger and Julie Corman. The catalogue encompasses 270 Roger Corman films and an action sci-fi TV series. The partners plan on developing new content and remakes out of the vast roster that includes Rock‘N’Roll High School, Piranha, Bloodfist, Black Scorpion, Eat My Dust! and Humanoids From The Deep. The deal gives Shout all rights in North America, Europe, Australia and Russia. ACE takes China, Asia, Africa and South America.

The companies say they plan to support the titles with a long-term growth strategy that entails new content development, remakes, merchandise licensing programs, digital media initiatives and content syndication. Future endeavors on the movie/series remake of select film properties will be developed, produced and distributed either by Shout’s filmed entertainment production and distribution arm, Shout! Studios or Ace and its various strategic partners in Asia.

The New Horizons Picture library acquisition follows Shout’s home entertainment and digital distribution work on Corman’s Cult Classics branded content since 2010.

Legendary filmmaker Corman received a 2009 Honorary Academy Award. He has produced more than 350 films and directed 60 others, and fostered the careers of such talent as Jack Nicholson, Francis Ford Coppola, Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese, James Cameron, Ron Howard, Jonathan Demme and Gale Anne Hurd.

Financial details were not disclosed on the deal which was negotiated by Shout’s Bob Emmer and Bruce David Eisen of Media Advisory Services for Shout; Henry Luk for Ace; and Alan Schwartz and Robert Sherman of Greenberg Traurig on behalf of Roger and Julie Corman.