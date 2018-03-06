EXCLUSIVE: In a new clip from Shotgun from the writing-directing duo of Hannah Marks and Joey Power, we see Elliot (Jeremy Allen White, Shameless) and Mia (Maika Monroe, It Follows) recklessly demolish random stuff on a roof and then “roll hard” on MDMA. They are just young people living their best life — until we find out one of them is battling cancer.

Flowing in the same vein as the drama Like Crazy and the romantic comedy The Big Sick, Shotgun marks the feature debut of Marks and Power. The film follows a young couple whose budding relationship is rapidly accelerated by life-threatening circumstances. Set to a hip, indie soundtrack the story gives an authentic and non-sensationalistic story.

Shotgun, which is competing in the Narrative Feature Competition at SXSW, also stars Sasha Lane, Marisa Tomei, Joe Keery, and Dean Winters. The film is produced by Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, and Michael J. Rothstein of Yale Productions, along with Sean Glover. The Exchange handling sales.

Shotgun will make its world premiere at SXSW at 9 PM on March 9 at the Stateside Theatre.