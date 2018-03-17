Shia LaBeouf and Lucas Hedges will star in Alma Har’el’s next film, Honey Boy, which follows child actor Otis Lort (Hedges) and his law-breaking, alcohol-abusing father James (LaBeouf) as they attempt to mend their contentious relationship over the course of a decade. Har’el’s known for the films LoveTrue and Bombay Beach.

Producing is Automatik’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Daniela Taplin Lundberg of Stay Gold Features and Christopher Leggett of Delirio Films. Automatik’s Fred Berger is the executive producer. Stay Gold Features will finance for a production that is planning to film in Los Angeles.

LaBeouf last received critical kudos for his performance in Borg vs McEnroe at the Toronto Film Festival; that film comes out in April 13th. He will be seen next in Peanut Butter Falcon.

Hedges recently co-starred in Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird. Of course, he received an Academy Award nomination for his performance in Kenneth Lonergan’s Manchester By The Sea (which won Oscars for both Lonergan and star Casey Affleck).

His upcoming films include Boy A opposite Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe, directed by Joel Edgerton, and Ben is Back, opposite Julie Roberts, written and directed by Peter Hedges.

Har’el first collaborated with LaBeouf on the music video for Sigur Rós, in which he starred, and he went on to executive produce LoveTrue. She is one of the top commercial directors working today, with her commercial campaigns and shorts for Airbnb, Coca-Cola, Chanel and P&G garnering millions of hits and accolades, including Clios and D&AD awards.

The news first broke on Tracking Board.

LaBeouf is repped by CAA, John Crosby Management and attorney Matt Saver; Hedges by CAA, Anonymous Content and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman, and Har’el by Independent Talent Group, WME and attorneys Skrzyniarz & Mallean.